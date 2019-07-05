A former RAF sergeant has been accused of historical sexual offences at Brawdy.

Kenneth John Preston, of Golberdon, Cornwall, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 2.

Preston, 76, did not enter a plea to any of the charges, and the court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

He faces four charges of indecent assault on a man aged over 16 at RAF Brawdy and in Haverfordwest during the 1970s.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Preston will next appear at Swansea crown court on August 2.

He was released on unconditional bail.