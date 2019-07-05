A Milford Haven man is accused of a string of thefts from local shops.

Steven George Smith, of St Davids Road, faces three charges of theft from Milford Haven shops.

It is alleged that Smith, 47, stole a £2 milkshake from Home Bargains, and two tubs of ice cream worth £8.50 from Tesco on June 15.

Smith is also accused of stealing £33.91 of groceries from Lidl Stores, Milford Haven, on May 15.

A warrant was issued by Haverfordwest magistrates when Smith failed to attend his hearing on Tuesday, July 2.