THE NEWLY launched Belle's Story charity has received a real boost, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Dinas Cross dog breeder, Lauren Parkes.

Belle's Story has been set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease in April of this year.

Before this Belle and a dedicated team of fundraisers, including Haverfordwest Ladies Circle, had helped raise more than £35,000 for the five Belle's Story charities; Puffin Ward, Withybush Hospital; Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, Cardiff; Great Ormond Street Heart and Lungs; Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and Make A Wish.

The newly launched charity in memory of Belle will continue to raise vital funds for these five organisations and other special groups that supported Belle.

One of the first donations it received was £8,000 from Lauren, who ran the London Marathon and held charity auctions at her parents' pub the Ship Aground.

Lauren only met Belle in January when Belle bought her dog Pepper from her. She was inspired by her bravery and positive outlook and decided to fundraise for her, hoping initially to raise £500.

The auction alone raised £4,500, bringing the total at the end of May to more that £7,000. A generous last-minute donation last month brought the total to £8,000.

"I cannot put into words how grateful I am to everybody that has supported me over the last few months," said Lauren.

"It has been emotional to say the least, I've taken on challenges that I never imagined I could. To everybody that has donated, sent me messages, supported me or been there for me thank you.

Belle's mum Stella added:

"John and I are blown away by the amount raised by Lauren and the way she took Belle into her heart and achieved so much in such a short amount of time.

"We're so grateful to Lauren because this money will help so many children like Belle and their families."