In the latest in the series helping businesses to generate sales and leads online, STEVE RICHARDS (MCIM), the Western Telegraph’s digital marketing expert, explains the importance of using Google’s free Google My Business platform. LOCALiQ, the company behind the Western Telegraph, has invested more than £230 million in our new digital marketing platform.

This means we are becoming one of the UK’s fastest growing digital marketing agencies, using our best-in-class marketing technology to generate wareness, leads and sales for businesses like yours.

Within our monthly digital advice section, we have already covered what digital marketing is, and why it is important to any business – and also covered why having a website is important, with hints and tips on what makes a ‘good’ site. This month’s article is focussing on a tool Google offer, which can help your visibility online.

How Do I Set Up My Business on Google?

Google is huge when it comes to local listings online. Want to show up in search results on desktop? Yes please! Want to show up in Google Maps on someone’s phone? Of course! Then, you need to get your business on something called “Google My Business”.

What is Google My Business?

Google My Business is how you ensure your business is listed correctly across Google’s properties, including search results and Map results.

How do I get my business on Google My Business?

Google makes it easy with their step-by-step process. If you search for your business and find that it’s already displaying, you can claim your listing instead of creating a new one. Otherwise simply log into the Google Account you want associated with your business (or create a Google Account if you don't already have one). Next, go to google.com/business and select “Start now” in the top right-hand corner.

Why do I need to be on Google My Business?

In order to show in search results and Map results on Google, whether you are on a desktop PC, laptop or even in the Google Map app, you’ll want to get your business set up on Google My Business. Technically, your business could still show in these places, but you won’t have control over the information displayed until you add or claim, and then verify your listing. It is essential that the information that potential customers find out about your business is accurate and controlled by you. You will also be notified of reviews as they are left about your business and you can add pictures and logos, opening hours…etc to your listing.

Does it matter how my business name is displayed on Google My Business?

Yes - the way your business name and details are displayed is very important. In addition to helping with consistency across the web (which is a factor in where your website shows in the organic or ‘natural’ search results!), it’s also best practice for user experience. You don’t want to confuse your potential customers by having your listing look a little different than your business name on your website, branded signage or vehicles or social media sites.

Speaking of different names in your listings, it may seem tempting to add some keywords in your listings, but don’t do it! Also, do NOT create multiple listings for the same business location. Err on the side of caution and keep your listings consistent. Which means one listing per location with the correctly displayed business name.

But what if I have two businesses at the same location?

Good question! If you have more than one business at the same location, they need to have different business names, phone numbers, and (ideally) websites in order to avoid any penalties for having the same address. If they’re in different suite numbers, that’s even better because you can add that info in to each listing.

Can I fake a business address?

Please, don’t! Not only does it provide a poor user experience, but it can get you penalised by Google. Google estimates they’ve removed 70% of fake listings from their site since 2015. And you don’t want your business listing removed by Google. Remember this is a free way to raise awareness of your business, it helps with directions to your premises (if you have one) and drives potential customers to your website.

What if my business doesn’t have an actual location or people don’t really go there?

Don’t worry: Google My Business is still for you! Google provides the option for you to hide your address and set a service location so you can increase your chances of appearing for relevant queries in your area. For example, if you own a plumbing business, chances are your customers aren’t visiting your office/home often, or at all.

You’re the one visiting them. So, you might not want to display your business’s address but instead show that you service the neighbourhoods near your post code, city, or region.

Similarly, if you don’t have a storefront or physical location, you can utilise the service area function and hide your address.

Is there a time when I could have multiple Google My Business listings?

Yes! But only if your business has multiple locations or you own a franchise. We hear from clients who want to set up listings for virtual offices or in multiple service areas using their employees’ addresses. However, Google is (fairly) clear that they’re not okay with that. You can check out their guidelines to see what business types are eligible or ineligible. Or, you can find a partner to help you manage your Google My Business listing that can give you the guidance you need (and do the work for you) to be successful.

Speaking of marketing partners, “Hi”…..So, if you want help and advice on this tool, feel free to give me a call! Here’s a little more insight into LOCALiQ.

Who is LOCALiQ?

SO, LOCALiQ is the digital marketing agency that sits within Newsquest Media Group – the publisher of the Western Telegraph, amongst more than 200 other local and regional news brands. LOCALiQ offer a full portfolio of digital marketing solutions, such as website builds, SEO, PPC, targeted banner advertising and social media marketing to name a few. Whatever your business objectives, we will have a solution to match your needs. We are a friendly team of local experts helping businesses like yours navigate the complex digital landscape. Visit localiq.co.uk to find out more about us and our services.

Why should I use LOCALiQ?

Because we’re ace! Haha.

No, in all seriousness, we are a long-established company, which is helping almost 20,000 clients worldwide. Unlike traditional agencies we utilise our best-in-class technology. We have developed unparalleled software that optimises campaigns automatically to maximise the volume of leads generated – we do not focus just on traffic or clicks. We focus on actual leads and enquiries. Another real benefit is that we focus heavily on the support we offer, every client receives support and advice from a consultant and a dedicated marketing expert. This ensures you get the return on investment from your marketing and maximise your sales.

WE offer a completely free consultation and ‘digital health check’ to see if your online presence matches your objectives. Give me a call on 07503 021817 to arrange a no obligation meeting.

LOOK out for next month’s article when I will be talking about the importance of utilising paid marketing on search engines to drive enquiries/sales for your business, and what ‘PPC’ or Pay-Per-Click marketing is. To learn more about how LOCALiQ can help your business to thrive online, visit