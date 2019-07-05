A PERSON has been taken into custody after a possible attempted robbery on Charles Street, Milford Haven.

The area outside the Trafalgar pub on Charles Street was cordoned off while police carried out forensic work.

A police spokesperson said officers had been dealing with an attempted robbery in the area.

Sally Allen the landlady of the pub posted on Facebook early today (Friday, July 5) to assure everyone that she was ok.

"Just to let everyone know I am ok," she said.

"Police won’t tell me anything apart from it’s nothing to do with the pub or myself or customers.

"It’s a crime scene and as soon as forensic’s have been we will be open as normal."

The pub reopened at 1.30pm.