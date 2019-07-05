17 Fairways

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £320,000

A MODERN detached house offering family sized "upside down" accommodation in order to maximise the delightful west-facing outlooks over the adjoining golf course towards the interesting waterway/estuary.

No 17 is situated at the head of the cul-de-sac.

This lovely property has been much improved by the current owner with the addition to most floors of engineered oak or tiles, Sharpe’s bedroom furniture etc.

This fairly modern house would certainly suite a growing family with its sizeable and versatile accommodation and briefly comprises: entrance porch, hallway, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, bedrooms two and three and modern shower room.

On the first floor a spacious landing and sitting room with patio doors leading to the balcony offering exquisite views. There is a further living room/study/bedroom four and kitchen/diner/family room with patio doors leading to the balcony, and modern family bathroom.

The utility room is accessed via the rear garden and has an adjoining doorway into the garage.

To the front there is a brick paved driveway which leads up to a parking area suitable for several cars. To the side a reasonably sized lawn to south side.

The rear garden is brick paved with a combination of block walling and timber fencing provide privacy and various outside lights and tap.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com