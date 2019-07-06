A HAVERFORDWEST teen, caught with nearly £500-worth of herbal cannabis, learnt a very expensive lesson, a court heard.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the March 31 possession of 47 grams of herbal cannabis when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrate’s youth court on Friday, July 5.

Prosecuting, Linda Baker said officers on patrol in Haverfordwest saw people running up to a window in a property and smelt herbal cannabis.

The 17-year-old was seen inside, sitting on a sofa with a bag of herbal cannabis.

He was arrested and gave a no comment statement in police interview.

Defending, Mike Kelleher said the teen, currently in full-time work, had saved his earnings to buy the cannabis in bulk.

The youth was placed on a three-month referral order, with costs of £85 and a £20 court charge.

A destruction order was made for the cannabis.

He was told: “It’s a very expensive exercise for you being here isn’t it? Not one you want to repeat.”