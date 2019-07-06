A TEENAGE boy broke into a Haverfordwest car sales garage with others, causing £18,000-worth of damage, a court heard.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted to two charges, while accompanied by others, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrate’s youth court on Friday, July 5.

The teen admitted breaking into Fred Rees Garage at Haverfordwest’s Perrot Avenue, between June 11 and 12, 2018, stealing eight sets of car keys worth some £2,000.

He also admitted a joint charge on the same date of causing some £18,000 of damage to four cars at the garage.

The case was adjourned to August 2 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The youth was granted unconditional bail.