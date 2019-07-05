TWO teenagers, accused of being involved in a daytime Haverforwest assault on a couple which left a man with a broken nose appeared before the town’s magistrates today, July 5.

A group of youths attacked a 55-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest, on Monday, June 24, at around 5.30pm.

Police attended, took the male victim to hospital and swiftly arrested four youths. Two more were arrested the following day.

No pleas were entered by the two youths who appeared before Haverfordwest magistrate’s youth court on Friday, July 5.

The youths cannot be named for legal reasons.

A 15-year-old girl faces charges of, on June 24, causing actual bodily harm to Tina Boulcott and a charge of affray on the same date.

A 15-year-old boy faces charges of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mark Boulcott and affray on the same date.

The case was adjourned to July, a date another teen is bailed to appear in connection with the case.

The two youths were granted conditional bail with a string of stringent conditions including a nightly curfew, until that date.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and robbery. He was released under investigation.