Losing a prescription led to a Milford Haven man being caught in possession of Class B and C drugs.

Jonathan Mark Bradley, of Cutty Sark Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and subutex, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 2.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police carried out a spot-check when they saw Bradley driving along Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, at 5.30pm on May 21.

“When he got out of the car his breathing changed dramatically in rhythm and he started to shake. Officers were concerned for his welfare and thought he may have drugs on him.”

Bradley, 39, produced a leather bag which was attached to his belt, containing a gram of cannabis and a gram of subutex.

He admitted the drugs were his, adding that they helped him with the side-effects of coming off heroin.

Mark Layton, defending, said Bradley had lost his prescription for drugs used to combat withdrawal symptoms, and bought the substances to replace them.

He added that he had cooperated fully with the officers.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Bradley to pay £85 costs and a £320 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.