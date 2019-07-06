Class B drugs were discovered on a Haverfordwest woman’s coffee table, a court has heard.

Melissa Morris, of Blenheim Court, Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to possession of 0.5 grams of cannabis when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 2.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they were called to Morris’ address for an unrelated matter on June 6.

When asked about the Class B drug, Morris, 25, pointed to a small quantity on her coffee table.

The court heard that she had a previous conviction for growing cannabis in 2012.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was possession of a very small amount of cannabis, about £5 worth. It was used by Miss Morris to help her sleep.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Morris to pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.