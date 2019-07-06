A FUNDRAISING page has been set up to support the family of a much-loved dad who passed away suddenly this week.

In a sign of the high regard with which he was held, the JustGiving page to support the fiancee and children of Neyland man Stephen Rhead has already met and exceeded its initial £500 target.

As of Saturday morning the page was at £875 and rising steadily.

Stephen, a dad of three, died on Thursday night after a short illness aged 37.

A former player with Neyland AFC, Stephen was engaged to Angela.

Dozens of warm tributes have been paid to Stephen following his death. He was described as having a heart of gold and the ability to make anyone laugh.

Louise Rhead wrote on the JustGiving site: "As many of you may have heard my dear brother in law Stephen Rhead passed away on Thursday night in Intensive Care following a short spell of illness.

"This has come as a tragic shock to all of us as a family and my heart breaks for his fiancé Angela and their 3 children Bethan (14), Ellie-Mae (11) and Jay (9).

"If anybody can donate anything to help support Angela and the three children at this extremely difficult time it will be hugely appreciated.

"Stephen's funeral will take place on Monday July 15th at Narberth Crematorium at 11:30 followed by a wake to celebrate Stephen's life at the Legion in Neyland. Family flowers only."

To donate, click here.