GP shortages this weekend means disruption to the Pembrokeshire Out of Hours services this weekend.

Hywel Dda University Health Board says contingency plans are in place, but the base at Withybush General Hospital will be closed between 11.30pm today and 8am on Sunday, due to a shortage of doctors to cover shifts.

The Hywel Dda GP Out of Hours Service provides cover for urgent medical problems, for Saturdays, Sunday and Bank Holidays, as well as between 6.30pm and 8am Monday to Fridays.

A statement on the Hywel Dda Health Board website today says: “Please note we are experiencing a shortage of GPs to cover some out of hours shifts.

“A number of contingency measures are in place, such as GPs from other sites providing expert assessment and advice in order to prioritise and then direct your call appropriately.

“You can continue to access support as usual by calling 111 and you will advised what to do. Please note that patients should only call 999 or visit the Accident and Emergency Department at their local hospitals if they have a genuine emergency.”

Residents in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire can dial 111 for free if they need urgent medical advice when their surgery is closed.