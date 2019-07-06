The Long Course weekend kicked off with the Wales Swim from Tenby’s North Beach yesterday evening.

THE largest multi-sport festival in Europe is set to attract more than 10,000 athletes and tens of thousands more supporters to Pembrokeshire this weekend.

The tenth year of the huge event, centred on Tenby, will for the first timem, see road closures in operation in the south of the county today, Saturday, as 3,500 riders take part in the Wales Sportive.

There will also be road closures for the Wales marathon event on Sunday.

Athletes will compete in a variety of distances in the swimming, cycling and running events.

For more information visit lcwwales.com