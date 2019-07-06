The Port of Milford Haven will be holding its Annual Stakeholder Meeting on Friday July 26 at 2:30pm in the Pill Social Centre, Milford Haven, and members of the public and business community are invited to attend.

The Port’s Chairman, Chris Martin, and new Chief Executive, Andy Jones, will provide an overview on the Port’s performance, vision and values. They will be joined by members of the Senior Management Team who will share an inside view of some of the activities that the Port’s teams deliver.

Andy Jones, who was recently appointed Chief Executive at the Port commented: “The Port is an integral part of Pembrokeshire, and our focus is on creating an environment that supports business growth and job creation. Whether you live or work on the Waterway or elsewhere in the county we would like to share our story and hear your views. We look forward to meeting you.”

Doors will open at 2pm for a 2:30pm start, and light refreshments will be available. There will be plenty of opportunities for questions during the event, but stakeholders are welcome to submit question in advance to prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or by calling 01646 696 156.