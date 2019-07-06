7 Mansel Street

Orange Gardens

Pembroke

Offers around £135,000

A grade II listed double-fronted, period property in a popular residential area to the south side of the historic town, Apline House is a delightful property offering flexible, versatile and generous accommodation.

It briefly comprises: entrance vestibule, entrance hallway, three reception rooms, kitchen and walk-in storage cupboard and to the first floor a bright and spacious landing, three double bedrooms, large bathroom with walk-in airing cupboard and separate WC.

The outside space briefly comprises a walled/railing front court and to the rear a sizeable garden offering a generous lawned area with various mature trees and shrubs and shed to the rear.

The house itself would benefit from some periodic, cosmetic updating and offers charm and character and an ideal opportunity to put your own stamp on your home. An ideal first time purchase and no chain involved.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com