Brynderi

Trefasser

Goodwick

Price guide £295,000

Brynderi is a delightfully situated detached, single-storey bungalow which stands on the Strumble Head peninsula within a few hundred yards or so of the north Pembrokeshire coastline at Pwllderi.

The property has comfortable two reception/two bedroom accommodation benefiting from uPVC double glazing, wiring for Economy 7 heating and a part boarded and part insulated loft.

In addition, it has good sized gardens and grounds which extend to a third of an acre or thereabouts, together with a spacious detached garage/workshop (former cottage) with conversion potential (subject to planning).

Rarely do properties on the Strumble Head peninsula appear on the open market.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com