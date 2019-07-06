Brynderi
Trefasser
Price guide £295,000
Brynderi is a delightfully situated detached, single-storey bungalow which stands on the Strumble Head peninsula within a few hundred yards or so of the north Pembrokeshire coastline at Pwllderi.
The property has comfortable two reception/two bedroom accommodation benefiting from uPVC double glazing, wiring for Economy 7 heating and a part boarded and part insulated loft.
In addition, it has good sized gardens and grounds which extend to a third of an acre or thereabouts, together with a spacious detached garage/workshop (former cottage) with conversion potential (subject to planning).
Rarely do properties on the Strumble Head peninsula appear on the open market.
J J Morris – Fishguard office
01348 873836/874169
jjmorris.com