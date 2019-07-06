A warrant has been issued for a Tenby man accused of criminal damage to a betting shop and car.

Cheyne Lloyd-Neal, 24, currently of no fixed abode, is alleged to have damaged a betting terminal and sign at a Tenby betting shop, and the windscreen of a Kia Rio in Upper Frog Street on February 10.

He is also accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on the same date.

A warrant without bail was issued by Haverfordwest magistrates when he failed to appear before them on Tuesday, July 2.