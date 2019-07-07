Clydwen

Hebron

Whitland

£220,000

This delightful, two-bedroom cottage has been lovingly renovated by the current owners into the well-presented family home it is today.

The property briefly comprises – uPVC door to double-fronted sitting room with feature fireplace and multi-fuel burning stove, hardwood flooring throughout and double aspect windows to the front and sides. The kitchen at the rear of the property and overlooking the pretty garden has been completely renovated and now boasts a feature fitted kitchen, with five-ring hob and electric stove with extractor fan over, double bowl stainless steel sink unit and matching base and wall units with illuminated fitted pantry.

There is a small lobby/utility and access door to the garden. The downstairs shower room has a double shower cubicle, wash hand basin and WC.

The first floor, accessed via a hard wood staircase from the sitting room, has two double bedrooms and a refurbished family bath room with free-standing rolltop bath. The first floor has hard wood flooring throughout. Externally there is a patio area and a pretty, tiered garden for raised vegetable and flowerbeds, a greenhouse and sheds.

Clydwen has oil fired central heating throughout and is fully double glazed, with ample off-road parking.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com