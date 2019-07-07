Min-y-Don

Solva

£230,000

THIS three-bedroom apartment is in an enviably elevated position enjoying stunning views of Upper Solva and St Brides Bay.

Solva is one of the jewels in Pembrokeshire's crown, situated in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park affording the most amazing walks and scenery to enjoy.

The tiny but bustling village boasts a wide variety of cafes, restaurants and pubs, all within walking distance of Min-y-Don.

Solva itself is only 3.2 miles away from the smallest city of St Davids, with its famous cathedral, and just 13½ miles from the county town of Haverfordwest with all its amenities.

It is also close to Whitesands Bay and Newgale beach, both popular beaches for surfing enthusiasts and families alike.

Coasty

01437 772768

coasty.uk