Tributes have been paid to a ‘gentle giant with a heart of gold’ who collapsed while out running last week.

David Butland collapsed suddenly at Pembroke Mill Pond on Tuesday, June 25, and later died.

His family have set up a fundraising page in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance in his memory.

A statement on the GoFundMe website said: “On Tuesday, we lost a very special man.

“We would like to thank the efforts of all the medical teams present and the couple that helped him before they arrived. We are very grateful that he wasn’t alone.”

“Most off you will know him from spending time up town, helping people with the shopping and most recently from running/cycling. He was a very outdoorsy, loving person as well as a comedian at heart. A

gentle giant with a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.”

The fundraising page in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-david-butland