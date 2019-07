A Milford Haven man is to stand trial after denying two assaults.

Cornelius Johannas Harteveldt, of Richard John Road, pleaded not guilty to two assault charges when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 2.

It is alleged that Harteveldt, 25, assaulted two women in Milford Haven on December 12.

A trial date was listed for July 22 and Harteveldt was released on unconditional bail.