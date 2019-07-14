THE Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service is £1,600 better off thanks the much-anticipated Neyland Sartori store’s Summer Ladies Night.

The unique retail experience added to the previous successful ladies nights, and was held on Wednesday, July 3, at the Sartori Shop Kensington Road.

There were long queues well before the doors opened at 7pm – welcoming not only local ladies, but also a beautiful summer evening.

Twice a year these much-anticipated, exclusive events in Neyland raise amazing amounts, and this event was certainly no exception, raising an amazing £1,600 for the charity.

The prudent shoppers were welcomed into the store; greeted with a complimentary drink and given exclusive shopping rights to the wears on offer.

There was an excellent range of quality pre-loved clothes including designer and special occasion wear (some brand-new with tags) and many other items including hats, handbags and shoes at great prices.

This special Summer Ladies Night could not have taken place without the efforts of the volunteers who helped organise the event: Celia, Jane, Diane, Cathy and Maggie. Also helping on the night and serving drinks to the customers were local teenagers completing their Welsh Baccalaureate and Duke of Edinburgh - Josh, Cara and Jessie.

All the shoppers had a wonderful evening and the volunteers were delighted to welcome all who attended.

Maggie John said: “Another successful Ladies Night. I love these evenings. It is wonderful to see everybody! The atmosphere is very special - I can’t wait for the next one! We [volunteers] all like getting involved and a lot of time goes into preparing for the event, but it is worth it.

“The special thing about these evenings is that we provide a relaxed atmosphere for our ladies to enjoy shopping for themselves. It is a relaxed atmosphere which they share with their friends, while having a glass of wine and leaving with a bargain, or two.

“We have a great community spirit in Neyland and it was great to see so many locals out supporting Paul Sartori.”