AN iconic steam locomotive is due to be making its first visit to Pembrokeshire this weekend.

The Tornado is set to leave Tenby under full steam on Sunday afternoon after travelling from Bristol Temple Meads as it hauls a special Pembroke Coast Express excursion train.

The green-liveried Tornado was built at a cost of £3m by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust a decade ago.

It is the UK’s only new-build mainline steam locomotive.

The excursion - with return ticket prices ranging from £125 for standard class to £289 for a ‘premier dining’ option, is being organised by rail travel specialist Pathfinder Tours and is virtually a sell-out.

It is due to leave Bristol at 8am, travelling into Wales via the Severn Tunnel and arriving in Cardiff Central for 9.15am.

Then it’s onward to Carmarthen, where there will be a break of an hour while the locomotive is serviced.

A diesel locomotive will then haul the Tornado and train to Whitland and then down the branch line to Tenby, arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

The Tornado will be at the station for a further two hours before setting off under steam at around 3.30pm.

The journey home will be via Llanelli, Swansea, Neath and the Vale of Glamorgan line, with the excursion stopping in Cardiff at 7.40pm and Bristol Temple Meads at 9pm.

Rail enthusiasts and other spectators are reminded that they should not trespass on to the tracks or any other part of the railway that is not available to passengers.

For more details visit www.pathfindertours.co.uk or to track the journey in real time, visit www.realtimetrains.co.uk/search/advanced