POLICE are appealing for information after a young child on a scooter was hit by a car last week.

The incident caused the child to receive a serious injury to his leg.

The incident occurred at 5.25pm on Monday, July 1, at the junction between Crowhill and Cashfield Way, Haverfordwest.

A Dyfed- Powys Police spokesperson said: "The boy sustained a serious injury to his leg, and was taken to hospital.

"He is said to be recovering well.

"Officers are investigating and appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101."