A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an attempted robbery in Milford Haven on Friday, July 5.

A teenager had taken money from a cash point when he was approached by a man, who threatened him and demanded the cash. The boy managed to run away, so nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information. In particular, they would like to trace a man who was walking his dog at the time and may have disturbed the suspect.

The incident happened at Charles Street at around 5.30am on Friday, July 5.

The 27-year old man has been released on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tanya Rendell or Detective Constable Richard Noyes at Pembroke Dock Police Station by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0019/05/07/2019/01/C.