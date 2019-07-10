A SCHOOLBOY pushed another boy over, leading to him needing treatment in hospital, as he thought he had been bullying a relative, a court heard.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the December 6, 2018 assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrate’s youth court on Friday, July 5.

Prosecuting, Linda Baker said the mother of the injured boy had contacted police after being advised to do so by the school.

The court heard the victim had been shoved from behind to the floor, and, it was claimed, kicked to the head.

The victim’s injuries were made more serious because he suffered from a medical condition.

The injured boy had to attend Withybush hospital for treatment.

The court heard the defendant believed to other boy had bullied a relative at the school.

Defending, Mike Kelleher said: “He accepts he shoved the boy; the boy fell over and banged his head.

“There was no intention to cause that level of injury, unfortunately if you push somebody you are responsible for that injury.”

He said the claimed bullying had been reported to the school but there “was resentment that nothing had been done about it”.

The boy was placed on a three-month referral order, and ordered to pay compensation of £50, together with a court charge of £20.