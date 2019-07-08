PROTESTORS gathered in Cosheston on Friday (July 5) to demand that a man guilty of child sex offences leave a property in the village.

The protesters were led by the “paedophile hunter” group the Welsh Warriors.

Around 15 protestors gathered in the village to demand that Andrew Durrant, who was convicted of the offences in June of last year, be moved.

Durrant served 11 months of his 18-month sentence and was released earlier this year.

He was discovered to have more than 31,000 indecent images of children and a copy of the “paedophile's handbook".

The handbook featured a section headed "the hunting season" and urged readers to "start stalking."

A police spokesman confirmed that after listening to the protestors concerns they asked an occupant of the house to move from the property.

One parent who was at the protest said: “People in the village aren’t happy with him being out.

“We have got a school here, we have got a play park here, we don’t feel comfortable at all with him being here.

“One parent was very concerned about whether he could see into their child’s bedroom.

“I was very concerned about him having had this paedophile handbook, what’s he capable of?

“The police won't tell us where he has gone. Will he be back? Yes, probably, but we will keep protesting.

“He knows now that we know where he is and the police know that we won’t stand for it, we will keep protesting until he is gone.

“Until he sells up and moves, we will make him feel as uncomfortable as we do.”

The parent stressed that it was important that all the protests remain peaceful.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed they attended a protest outside a property in Cosheston on Friday evening.

A police spokesperson said: “A group of around 15 people had gathered outside the property. Police officers listened to the group’s concerns and for the safety of all involved, a man was swiftly removed from the property.

“The protest passed without any disorder and no further police action was required.

“Dyfed-Powys Police would like to remind communities that any action they take themselves could result in a crime inadvertently being committed and as a consequence police action would have to be taken.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Butler added: “Safeguarding all our communities is our top priority and I would like to assure communities that officers and staff work hard visibly through patrol plans, behind the scenes and with our partners to make sure everyone can live safely and cohesively.”