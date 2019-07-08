A Haverfordwest woman was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when she crashed into a wall at Neyland Marina.

Rebecca Rees, of Pembroke Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 2.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said it was suggested that Rees drank a bottle of wine in addition to other drinks while in a pub between 2pm and 4.30pm on December 15.

A concerned friend went looking for her and followed tyre marks across the grass to where Rees’ Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into a wall at Neyland Marina.

The friend got into the passenger seat and spoke to Rees for about 15 minutes, but left the car when Rees became aggressive and irate.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She thought she had better get out of the vehicle, but felt fairly happy she would not be able to drive into the wall. She was so close that it would not have gained enough speed to do any damage.”

Rees, 28, started the car, but it became stuck as she tried to drive over a bank. When police arrived at the scene she indicated that she had been trying to commit suicide.

She was found to have 103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “She must have hit the wall with some force, she caused significant damage to the front of the vehicle."

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Rees was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

“Clearly whatever was at the back of her mind, unfortunately on this occasion, came very much to the front of her mind.

“There was an attempt at suicide, which, thankfully was not successful.”

He added that the car had now been scrapped.

The court heard that she was remorseful for putting other road users at risk and had not driven since the incident.

Rees was banned from driving for 28 months and fined £400.

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.