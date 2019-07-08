MILFORD Haven police are seeking witnesses following a spate of damage caused to cars and a property in the town during the weekend.

Milford Haven police, posting on Twitter on Sunday, July 7, said: “Damage was caused to a door of a house on Marble Hall Road last night / the early hours of this morning.

“If you did see any suspicious activity please contact PC 755 Mitchell on 101.

“We're also seeking witnesses to damage that was caused to cars on Richard John Road which also occurred during the night. Please contact us if you witnessed any suspicious activity on Marble Hall Road or Richard John Road.”