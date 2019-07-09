AN ECLECTIC music group has raised £350 for the Adams Bucketful of Hope Appeal, by performing at an afternoon cream tea party held in what used to be the Keeston Kitchen.

Phil’s Folk is a four-part close-harmony group that performs an eclectic mix of its own arrangements from standards to the 50s, 60s and 70s music.

Phil Hallet and his wife Clare used to run the restaurant advertising with the slogan ‘Clare on Pots and Phil on Guitar’.

A torrential downpour didn't stop a lively audience turning up for Clare's recent afternoon tea party, raising £350 towards training of the venue’s three therapists in the use of a Deep Tissue Oscillator.

The oscillator assists in the draining of lymphoedema, a common post-operative side effect in cancer surgery, causing painful swelling in various areas of the body. The venue already boasts one very highly qualified Lymphodema therapist who works with this machine but training three more therapists to the same standard will enable a lot more patients to receive this very beneficial treatment.

Phil’s Folk are turning up once again on July 14 to assist in fundraising for this vital training – this time in the Mad Hatter Tea Party in one of the Buckateers gardens, Orchard Garden, Plas y Fron, Fishguard, where Alice will be dropping through the looking glass with her friends to provide a cream tea, fizz and strawberries event for all to attend. Doors will be open from 1 to 4pm.

For tickets, at £5, call 01437 779400.