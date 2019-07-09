A LANDROVER smashed through the front of a shop in Crymych yesterday evening (Monday, July 9) but fortunately no-one was hurt.

The accident occurred at around 7.30pm when the vehicle left the road and ploughed into the JK Lewis Spar shop, just off the A478 opposite Ysgol y Preseli.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred in Crymych at approximately 7.30pm on Monday.

“A green Landrover left the road and ended up partially inside a shop. No injuries reported.”