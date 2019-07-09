A Pembroke local, who works in the transplant unit at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), will be getting her running shoes on for this year’s Cardiff Metropolitan University Cardiff 10K, on September 1.

Cerys Johns, who is a transplant nurse at the UHW transplant unit, is part of a 24-strong running team comprised of doctors, nurses, surgeons and admin staff, who day-to-day deliver world-class care to patients needing vital organ transplant procedures.

Chris Jones, a transplant clinical nurse specialist at the University Hospital of Wales, has taken the mantle of organising the team.

“We entered a team to the Cardiff 10K three years ago and everyone involved had such a rewarding experience and so despite our incredibly busy schedules on the unit we were keen to take part again," Chris said.

“A big reason why we’re doing this is to raise money for Kidney Wales and also raise awareness about organ donation.

"Every day we get to see the impact of organ donation at the transplant unit and we can’t emphasise enough how important it is to have people signed up to the organ donation register so we can help those needing life-changing procedures.

“Right now, we’re trying to organise some group runs together, which is proving a challenge with the different work schedules, but we’ll all be ready for the race once it arrives.”

Kidney Wales and the transplant unit at the University Hospital of Wales have formed a close relationship since the charity was founded in 1967. Kidney Wales has supported the transplant unit with fundraising support, provided individual support to patients and families impacted by kidney disease and kidney transplants, and has also helped to co-run numerous events to encourage the public to sign up to the organ donation register.

Speaking about the involvement of the transplant unit team at this year’s Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K, Danielle Angell, Head of Fundraising and Events at Kidney Wales, said:“It’s great to see Chris organising a team to get involved at this year’s Cardiff Met Cardiff 10K.

"Kidney Wales have always had a close relationship with the transplant unit at the University Hospital of Wales and we hope that the Welsh public get behind them in the build up to the race.

“The team performs incredible work each and every day, saving so many lives, and we’re grateful to have their support.”

To support Cerys and the transplant unit in achieving their fundraising goals, visit his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/fundraising/transplantteam2019

For more information on the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10k visit cardiff10k.cymru/cardiff-10k/ or call 029 20 343 940.