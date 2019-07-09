POLICE are appealing for information after graffiti was painted on the wall of a property in Milford Haven’s Charles Street on Saturday morning, July 7.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating criminal damage caused to a property in Charles Street, on the morning of July 7.

“Members of the public with any relevant information with regards to the graffiti are asked to call 101 quoting crime reference DPP/0736/07/07/2019/02/C.”