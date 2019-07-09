A Scleddau man assaulted his partner three days after magistrates fined him for ejecting her from a house.

Jonathan Conbeer, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 3, having previously pleaded guilty to assault at an earlier hearing.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a neighbour had seen Conbeer pushing his partner out of the house door following an argument in Fishguard on June 27, but the victim did not support the prosecution.

Mark Layton, defending, told the court that Conbeer, 49, had a drink problem.

“He accepts that sometimes he drinks to excess. This is a case where alcohol is involved.

“He had a disagreement with his partner and ejected her through the door. He apologises to the court.”

Magistrates fined Conbeer £40 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It would seem that alcohol is your downfall. It’s something you really need to consider taking less of.”

Conbeer appeared from custody on Monday, July 8, to plead guilty to assaulting the same woman on Saturday, July 6.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday for a report to be completed by the probation service.

Conbeer was released on bail with the conditions not to contact the victim and not to enter Scleddau or Fishguard.