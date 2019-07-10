HM Coastguard has coordinated the evacuation and rescue of 21 passengers and two crew from a small pleasure vessel.

The vessel broadcast a mayday message just after 7pm yesterday evening (Tues 9th July).

The vessel had begun taking water rapidly whilst on a trip off the North Bishops, near Ramsay Island.

It is understood the boat had hit a rock.

Two other passenger vessels quickly came to the aid of the vessel and the Coastguard requested the St David’s and Fishguard All Weather RNLI Lifeboats to launch and bring pumps. The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Newquay was also scrambled.

The two lifeboats provided safety cover whilst the passengers and crew were evacuated from the casualty vessel onto one of the other passenger vessels.

The passengers were being taken back to St Justians to be met by the St Davi’s Coastguard Rescue Team.

The casualty vessel with pumps on board headed towards Porthclais.

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team thanked Blue Shark Charters for taking the passengers aboard and Voyages of Discovery for standing by.