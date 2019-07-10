A NORTH Pembrokeshire mum has died after falling from her bike on a race track.

Laura Davies was well-known on the motorbike circuit in Pembrokeshire and beyond. The mum of three fell from her Yamaha R1 bike during an event on Sunday, July 7.

Laura, 39, who had recently raised a significant amount of money for the Welsh Air Ambulance, was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff at around 5.45pm on Sunday.

Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries. No other rider was involved in the incident.

An official statement from Phil Bevan and Alan Holland of Phil Bevan, Trackdays, released last night, said:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we must inform you that due to an incident on Sunday’s Event (7th July ) one of our riders, Laura Davies (39) has passed away.

“At 4.39pm, in the final Intermediate session of the day she fell from her R1 at Brooklands Hairpin, and suffered serious head injuries.

“She was immediately attended to by the Pembrey Medical Team and the Wales Air Ambulance summoned. She was then flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff at approx. 5.45pm.

“No other rider was involved in the incident.

“We, as the Phil Bevan Trackdays team wish to pass on our sincere condolences to both the immediate family and friends at such a tragic time. We would also like to thank the Medical team at Pembrey Circuit and University Hospital of Wales.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May You Rest in Peace, Laura."

A crowdfunding appeal set up to help Laura’s family has so far raised more than £8,000, see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laurabiker.

A ride in Laura’s memory will take place in Haverfordwest this evening (Wednesday).