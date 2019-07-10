HAVERFORDWEST Magistrates Court is holding an open evening on Tuesday, July 16, from 4.30pm to 6pm for members of the public to meet magistrates and find out about their role.

Anyone aged 18 to 70 can sit as a magistrate, and you don’t need any formal qualifications.

Training is provided, travel and subsistence is paid, and if you are employed you are legally entitled to take time off for the role. Could you offer 14 or more days a year?

Book a place at the open evening by emailing hmctswalesadvisory@justice.gov.uk or visit gov.uk/become-magistrate for details.