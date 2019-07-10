POLICE say they are satisfied no offence was committed after reports of "suspicious activity" in Milford Haven this morning.

The Western Telegraph was contact this morning with reports of a child being approached near a school, but police said there is no cause for concern.

A police spokesman said:"Police investigating a report of suspicious behaviour in the Priory Road area of Milford Haven this morning, Wednesday, July 10, have completed their enquiries.

"Police are satisfied that no offence was committed and there is no cause for concern.

"Should anyone witness activity they are suspicious of they should always phone the police so that enquiries can be carried out."