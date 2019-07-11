OUTLINE planning permission has been submitted for Tenby’s controversial Brynhir housing development, where Pembrokeshire County Council want to build over 100 social housing properties.

The authority’s proposals for the land were recently revealed in a pre-planning application.

The outline application – with all matters, including the final layout of the properties and the road layout reserved - will now be considered by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s development management committee.

It is for 102 affordable residential units, eight shared-ownership residential units and 34 open market residential units, together with associated access, drainage and landscaping.

A mixture of bungalows, two storey semi-detached properties, executive houses, one and two-bedroomed flats and three-storey flat buildings are featured.

Last year, the county council, which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

The proposed development has been dubbed a ‘monstrosity’ by campaigners from the Tenby Green Space Preservation Society.

The Facebook group, set up to oppose the proposals, now has over 830 members. The group says that the development would rob the town of its last remaining open space and put huge pressure on schools, health services and traffic management.

The agents for the development, The Urbanists, say in the application documents: “Delivery of the proposed development will provide much needed affordable homes within the Pembrokeshire National Park, thus helping to address the significant demand for new affordable homes in the area. “Careful consideration has been given to the character of the area in the proposed development design and design measures have been undertaken to minimise the environmental impacts of the development and assimilate the development appropriately into the site.

“On this basis, it is considered that the proposed development accords with the relevant national and local planning policy and it is therefore respectfully requested that the local planning authority grant outline planning permission to the development.”

The closing date for comments to the Pembrokeshire National Park Authority on the application is July 29th.