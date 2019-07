A BOAT adrift in Fishguard’s Lowertown harbour was rescued by lifeboat crew this afternoon, July 10.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, July 10, HM Coastguard Fishguard wrote: “Team paged to investigate a boat adrift in Lowertown harbour.

“Fishguard & Goodwick RNLI Lifeboat Station took the vessel in tow returning to the quay wall, enquires were made to find the owner who soon returned.

“With advice given we were stood down.”