An apprentice brewer crashed his car while drink-driving after a pint was thrown over his head.

Ryan Nolan, of St Margarets Way, Herbrandston, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said Nolan’s Citroen C2 suffered extensive damage when it crashed with an ‘almighty bang’ on Lower Park Road, Tenby, on June 6.

Nolan, 20, was sitting on a nearby wall when the police arrived, and described himself as ‘an idiot’ for getting behind the wheel.

He was found to have 74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

The court heard that he had no previous convictions.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Nolan had intended to stay at a friend’s house after a night out, but he had been ‘started on’ by a person who then poured a pint over his head.

“The night was ruined as far as he was concerned and he just wanted to go home. He was unable to contact his mother or father, and made the very, very silly decision to drive home.

Mr Webb added that Nolan had impressed his employers at the Tenby pub where he worked, who had offered him a job as apprentice brewer at their microbrewery.

“His employers have gone above and beyond to help him keep his job.

“This is something he will rue now for a considerable period of time.”

Magistrates fined Nolan £178 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.