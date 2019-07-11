A FISHGUARD man has been left with a bill of more than £800 after being found guilty of a motoring offence at Llanelli magistrates on July 8.

Stephen Daniel Morris, of Rose Cottage, Ropewalk faced a charge of, on April 19, failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Mondeo in connection with an alleged offence recorded by a safety camera in Pontypool.

The case was proven at Llanelli magistrates.

Morris, aged 54, had also faced a charge of, on March 15, exceeding the 70mph limit at Pensarn, Carmarthen, with a speed of 86mph.

That charge was withdrawn.

For the first offence Morris was fined £660, with costs of £85, and a surcharge of £66.

His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.