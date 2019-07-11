FIVE local choirs hit all the right notes to raise more than £1,492 for the DPJ foundation at the recent Bluestone Brewery choir competition.

A large crowd gathered at the brewery to support the sing off. The audience enjoyed a diverse offering from classical and traditional choral through to the Timewarp.

Five very different singing groups; Llangwm Village Voices; St Dogmaels and Newport combined choirs; Fishguard's Bad Habits; Bois y Felin and Crymych RFC al took part, with many singers entering the competition for the first time.

The winning choir was Fishguard's Bad Habits, a group of singing nuns who performed perfectly pitched and choreographed renditions of I will Follow Him and Karl Jenkins' Cantilena.

The evening was hosted by local comedian Steffan Evans, a former school friend of Daniel Picton-Jones, in whose memory the DPJ foundation has been established to support the mental health of people working and living in rural communities.

"We are over the moon to announce that a grand total of £1492.50 was raised at our Choir Sing-off for The DPJ Foundation," said a spokesman for Bluestone Brewery.

"Thank you to everybody that turned up. Thank you to our five fantastic choirs, our four wonderful judges, our superb compère Steffan Evans and to all of you who turned up to listen.

"Congratulations go to the Bad Habits who absolutely stole the show with their performance.

"Thank you again to everybody that supported the evening, your donations will go such a long way in helping those in need in our local community and the wider agricultural world."