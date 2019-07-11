A DROP IN session for proposed changes to waste and recycling operations at Pembroke Port will be held next week.

The proposed changes,

, will not see any additional waste going through the site.

A notice from the council about the plans said: "As a part of planned changes that are happening with recycling collections the council is keen to habe more space to operate in so that a;; the various recycling material can be kept separate. It is therefore being proposed to take on an addtitional neighbouring shed within the port , which will require both a planning application to be submitted as well as a variation to the current Environmental Permit for the operation.

"There will not be any more of different waste going through the site than currently

"It will only be waste and recycling from Pembrokeshire households and businesses

"There will not be any production or storage of baled waste for export."

The drop in session will be held on Tuesday, July 16 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm at the Pembroke Dock Town Council offices on Dimond Street