SURGERIES in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area are currently experiencing telephone difficulties, with calls failing to connect or dropping out.

The problem is part of a national issue.

Posting on Facebook, the Argyle Medical Group, which has a surgery in Pembroke Dock wrote: “There has been a problem with our phone system since 8am this morning which is currently ongoing.

“We can receive calls but some are either not connecting or are being dropped mid-call. This is a national issue and is affecting other NHS providers in Wales.

“Engineers are working on the problem.”

Preseli Practice Meddygfa Preseli, covering Newport and Crymych, has also reported difficulties, stating: “We are experiencing some issues with our telephone lines this morning across both sites. Our provider informs us this is a nationwide problem and engineers are working to rectify the situation.”