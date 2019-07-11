Glasgow police are trying to trace a woman with Haverfordwest connections following a number of alleged frauds in Scotland and Lancashire.

Pauline Flett, 34, who uses a number of different aliases, is described as white, 5ft 6, of medium build, blue eyes, pierced ears and a tattoo on her left arm of a bat on a heart.

She may now have a full sleeve tattoo.

Ms Flett also has links to the Poyston Cross area.

Anyone who knows or her whereabouts or who may have information that will assist officers in tracing her is asked to contact the Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, London Road Police Office, on 101. Quote incident number 1784 of 23/04/2018 when calling.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.