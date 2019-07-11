TRIBUTES have been paid to a cyclist who passed away after being airlifted to hospital following a suspected heart attack during Saturday’s stage of the Long Course Weekend.

Posting on Facebook today, July 11, Long Course Weekend organisers said: “On behalf of all the team here at Long Course Weekend, we regrettably inform you that this morning, the athlete Glyn Jones has sadly passed away.

“At this time our thoughts are with his family and his many dear friends.

“Glyn was transported by Air Ambulance to Morriston Hospital on Saturday during the event, with a suspected heart attack.

“On arrival at Morriston Hospital, it was discovered that two arteries were blocked and had been for years. Unaware of this, Glyn had competed in numerous Marathons and Sportives.”

Lifelong friend of Mr Jones, Jonny Elston, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “It is truly a sad day for us all. We would all like to thank the athletes, the team at Long Course Weekend, the emergency services and the staff at Morriston Hospital who were incredible.

“The speed in which they dealt with Glyn was second-to-none, and the very fact he was kept alive and transported to Morriston, allowed for four other lives to be saved through organ donations.

“Glyn was a special person to so many, to know him was to love him and he will be missed.”

Friends and family are already creating a group of athletes to ride in the event in 2020 in his memory, and to raise charitable funds.