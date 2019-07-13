WHERE is 2019 going to!

On the weekend of July 20 and 21 Radio Caroline North once again join up with Manx Radio on the Isle of Man for a week end of radio musical memories from the 1960s,70s and 80s.

The programmes, starting at 10.30am on Saturday, originate from the studios aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge, moored on the River Blackwater in Essex.

Tune in on the Medium Wave AM frequency of 1368khz, or online via the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline websites for a weekend of radio presenting as it should be in the UK.

Happy listening!

KEVIN DAVIES,

Simpson Cross