A Milford Haven man has been accused of raping a woman in a taxi.

Anthony Marcus Jones, of Hawthorn Path, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Jones, 43, is alleged to have raped a woman in the back of a taxi in Milford Haven on April 1, 2018.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance at Swansea crown court on August 9.